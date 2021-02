MSNBC hosts did not ask Lincoln Project co-founders about sexual harassment allegations against their colleague despite booking them 17 times over three weeks.The Lincoln Project, a pro-Democrat group, was forced to disavow co-founder John Weaver on Jan. 31 following a New York Times report that he sexually propositioned men and boys on social media.The Lincoln Project claimed in a statement that it was "betrayed and deceived by John Weaver."Girdusky has claimed that Lincoln Project leaders knew about Weaver's conduct, but did not address it.When discussing impeachment on MSNBC's Deadline on Jan. 26, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said that Republicans are "sunk in a swamp of complete moral and personal cowardice." This appearance was 15 days after Girdusky first reported on the Weaver allegations.Wilson has not addressed the Weaver allegations, although he did respond dismissively to a tweet alluding to the scandal.Steve Schmidt, another Lincoln Project co-founder, has served as a paid contributor on MSNBC since 2019, according to the Washington Post. During his eight appearances between Girdusky's report and the NYT story, Schmidt offered commentary on his campaign to force Trump supporters "to apologize and retire from public life."MSNBC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller's request for comment regarding its professional relationship with Schmidt and Wilson.