The media can keep calling you "Republicans," but if you support Democrats, take Democratic Party positions, make voting for Democrats all the way down the ticket a binary choice and moral imperative, and then take most of your money from big Democratic Party donors, you're a Democrat. That's fine. You should embrace it.
I'm not really a fan of making a big deal over a group's funding. Your arguments should stand on their own. I don't care who pays you. But if you advertise your cause as something it's not, you're a fraud. And the biggest funders of the Lincoln Project aren't distraught Republicans but long-time Democratic Party operatives.
By far the biggest donor has been Stephen Mandel, who gave the Lincoln Project — which, as far as I can tell, produces cheap b-roll-laden ads and takes nearly 90 percent of its budget in "operating expenditures" — a million dollars. Employees at his company Lone Pine Capital, it seems, have given the Democratic Party Senate committee $497,000 this year, $248,500 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign committee, and a bunch of money to other left-wing candidates. During the 2018 cycle, employees at Lone Pine Capital doled out $5,893,300 to Democrats and $1,333,333 to Planned Parenthood.
I'm confused somewhat by one of the other top names: Arturas Kerelis, who news reports say is actually an Internet grifter named Arturas Rosenbacher. Maybe the donor is a different person. Then again, it would fit. (It looks like his donation was refunded.) Amos Hostetter, who dropped over a million dollars on the Obama Foundation, and David Geffen have been giving money to Democrats decades before Donald Trump ever ran for president or "Trumpism" existed. As has another top Lincoln Project donor, Joshua Bekenstein, director of Bain Capital, who gave Democrats $3.5 million in 2018.
Call me cynical, but I'm suspicious that these donors, or those who take their money, have the best interests of the conservative movement or Republican Party at heart.
About the Author:
David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America's Enduring History with the Gun. @davidharsanyi
Comment: Although critics of 'the most polarizing American president' is not uncommon, the Lincoln Project has a particular attraction in the anti-Trump camp, not all for political reasons: And President Trump had this to say: