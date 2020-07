About the Author:

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America's Enduring History with the Gun. @davidharsanyi

If the Lincoln Project was exclusively campaigning against Donald Trump, one might be tempted to believe it wasn't merely an arm of the Democratic Party. If one of its co-founders, John Weaver, hadn't been registered as a foreign agent lobbying for a Russia-owned nuclear-energy company against U.S. sanctions not long ago , one might accept that the group believed the conspiracy theories it spreads. If the group wasn't working against the moderate Republican senators for the sin of supporting originalist Supreme Court justices, who will transcend the Trump presidency and help preserve the traditional constitutional order, one might believe that its mission was to preserve the system. If you target moderates like Susan Collins and Cory Gardner — politicians who not only parted with Trump on issues but have quite un-Trumpian dispositions — you're not working against Trumpism, you're working against the GOP.That's fine. You should embrace it.I'm not really a fan of making a big deal over a group's funding.who gave the Lincoln Project — which, as far as I can tell, produces cheap b-roll-laden ads and takes nearly 90 percent of its budget in "operating expenditures" —it seems, have given theDuring the 2018 cycle, employees at Lone Pine Capital doled outI'm confused somewhat by one of the other top names:, who news reports say is actually an Internet grifter namedMaybe the donor is a different person. Then again, it would fit. (It looks like his donation was refunded .) Amos Hostetter, who dropped over a million dollars on the Obama Foundation, and David Geffen have been giving money to Democrats decades before Donald Trump ever ran for president or "Trumpism" existed. As has another top Lincoln Project donor,director of Bain Capital, who gave Democrats $3.5 million in 2018.Call me cynical, but I'm suspicious that these donors, or those who take their money, have the best interests of the conservative movement or Republican Party at heart.