Tyler O'Neil, senior editor of PJ Media, is an author and conservative commentator. He has written for numerous publications, including The Christian Post, National Review, The Washington Free Beacon, The Daily Signal, AEI's Values & Capitalism, and the Colson Center's Breakpoint. He has appeared on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. He is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

President Joe Biden called the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War" during his speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The claim generated quite a bit of controversy on Twitter.Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, remarked.Biden's characterization of the Capitol riot represents excessive hyperbole, but to be fair, a foreign government — not U.S. citizens — perpetrated Pearl Harbor and foreign terrorists perpetrated the September 11 attacks. Biden appears to consider only American attacks on Americans in his discussion of "attacks on democracy."On that score, however,The Capitol rioters did break into the U.S. Capitol and vandalize it, stealing Nancy Pelosi's rostrum. However, they did not kill anyone or stop the certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election.By contrast, since the end of the Civil War, fellowJohn Wilkes Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865 — five days after the Civil War. Lincoln's death had tremendous impacts on Reconstruction and it took the presidency from a Republican and gave it to a Democrat, Andrew Johnson. In 1881, Charles J. Guiteau assassinated James Garfield. In 1901, Leon Czolgosz assassinated William McKinley. In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated John F. Kennedy.both of whom sustained wounds in the attempts.Does Biden really believe the Capitol riot constituted a worse attack on American democracy than the Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy assassinations?