© Koby Gideon / GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, May 31, 2021
Israel is reportedly about to ask for another $1 billion in military aid from the Biden administration to replenish Iron Dome batteries.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says that Israel will ask for another $1 billion in military aid in the United States this week. This request comes just two weeks after the Biden administration approved a $735 million arms sale to the country on top of the $3.8 billion in military aid the U.S. sends to Israel annually.

Graham made these comments on the show Fox and Friends. "There is going to be a request made by the Israelis to the Pentagon on Thursday for $1 billion in aid to replenish Iron Dome batteries," he told the hosts. "It will be a good investment for the American people. I will make sure in the Senate that they get the money."

Graham was in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz yesterday.


Although the Biden administration pushed through the recent weapons sale without debates, a group of House progressives attempted to thwart the move via resolution. "For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions," said New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after introducing the legislation. "At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence."

The legislative effort was endorsed by over 70 organizations, including Defense for Children International - Palestine, Center for Constitutional Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, and Justice Democrats. Bernie Sanders introduced his own resolution aimed at stopping the sale in the Senate.