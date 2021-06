The one U.K. death is less than the six confirmed yesterday and the three last Monday - while the number of positive cases is up from 3,240 and 2,439 respectively...



Another 120,243 people have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine, taking the total to 39,379,411. And Sunday saw 204,282 second jabs administered, meaning 25,537,133 people have had both shots.

Thousands of people have already been vaccinated at the centre at Twickenham Stadium in west London.



Government guidelines say only people over the age of 30 are eligible for the jab but medics offered it to all adults in an effort to ensure nothing is wasted.

Sky News has more Also today, England's biggest vaccination centre offered Covid vaccines to anyone over the age of 18, despite the minimum age for eligibility currently being 30.Worth reading in full Stop Press: asks Sacha Lord.Stop Press 2: Despite this positive news, ITV News decides to lead its coverage of Monday's figures with: "Concerns over Indian variant grow."