"This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think 'that can't happen here', and it was well on the way to happening, Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable. We'd like to remind the public, if you see something, say something."

An apparent neo-Nazi in Texas has been arrested for planning a mass shooting at a Walmart, police said Sunday.Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday in Kerrville, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio, afterInvestigators from the sheriff's office made contact with Blevins andcops said.The sheriff's office posted an image of Blevins and evidence they found after a search warrant of his home.Items found in Blevins' home included flags depicting the swastika and other Nazi symbols and extremist books like The Turner Diaries, which was written by the leader of the neo-Nazi National Alliance, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were also seized, cops said.Blevins is currently on felony probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.and is being held on a $250,000 bond, cops said.The week-long probe included the sheriff's office's Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI and the US Secret Service. Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement: