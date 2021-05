© (L) Facebook / Alma Barragan; (R) Getty Images / Caspar Benson



A local elections candidate in Mexico has been gunned down in the middle of a campaign event and just after going live on Facebook, becoming the latest victim in a string of murders of politicians ahead of the June vote.Shortly before the attack Barragán had gone live on her Facebook page telling the audience where she was and inviting local residents to join her: "Hello, how are you? I am here in La Manguita with Pedro Guzmán. If you want to accompany me, come and listen to my proposals and socialize. Thank you very much, I am waiting for you here."More than 60 candidates for mayor are reported to have withdrawn from the campaign across Mexico amid the spiraling violence, which has been blamed on gang crime.