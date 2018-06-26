According to the national registry, 2,890 people have been murdered so far this year, which translates to roughly 93 victims per day or four per hour.With just 10 days to Mexico's July 1 presidential elections, a new report shows, the National Public Security System said Thursday.There has been a total of 2,890 murders,Since January, a total of 13,298 people have been murdered in Mexico: a 21 percent increase on the same period last year.Violence has permeated every corner of the country, although the highest concentration per 100,000 residents occurred in Colima, Baja California, Guerrero, Chihuahua and Guanajuato.So far this year 328 femicides have been reported, compared to 153 victims in 2015.The report comes as Mexico battles the most violent electoral process in its history. According to consulting firm Etellekt,Out of the victims, 29 were precandidates and 16 candidates, and 80 of them belonged to opposition parties. The rest were mayors, former mayors, militants, social leaders, councilors or representatives. The same firm also recorded 351 murders against non-elected government officers.President of the National Association of Mayors, Enrique Vargas del Villar, stressed the importance of collaboration with the Interior Ministry to create a "security protocol" to protect candidates campaigning for municipal government positions.