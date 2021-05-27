© YouTube / NYC Human Rights

All New York City employees are now required to sit through a remarkably predictable video explaining the creative nuances of gender identity, as part of mandated sexual harassment training.The instructional footage is part of an online sexual harassment prevention training module created by the NYC Commission on Human Rights. All city employees are required by law to take the instructional course.Private businesses in the Big Apple must also make their employees undergo similar training, although they are not required to use the materials offered by the city. The training must be completed once a year.The online module contains 164 slides and requires the participant to answer a series of true or false questions about sexual harassment.The video then cuts to a scene showing a pregnant woman receiving a sonogram and shouting in excitement: "It's a girl!"Another woman then interjects: "Well, actually, it's more complicated than that.""If you're a cis man do you need a plaid shirt? Bulging muscles? To have no room for tears? To love sports? No. This might work for some and not others. Why? Because there's no one way to express masculinity or femininity. That's for you to decide," he says.But if you're still confused about where you fit on New York City's gender identity spectrum, you may be out of luck. The video ends by declaring that "you understand your identity better than anyone else."