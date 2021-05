© Screenshot via Twitter

US wrestler-actor issues social media apology for what he describes as his "mistake" and professes his "love and respect'' for China and the Chinese people.US wrestler and actor John Cena has apologised to Chinese netizens for referring to Taiwan as a country during a promotional interview for his film "Fast and Furious 9."In a video posted on Chinese social media Weibo on Tuesday, Cena said he had made a "mistake" in one interview.The latest instalment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, directed by Taiwanese-born Justin Lin, was set to be released in Taiwan last Wednesday, but has been delayed following the worst Covid-19 outbreak on the island since the beginning of the pandemic.Cena's apology comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and the West over reports of mass human rights abuses against China's ethnic minorities. Rights groups and think tanks have expressed serious concerns at Beijing's influence on Hollywood , which often self-censors and bows to pressure from Beijing to enter China's lucrative market.