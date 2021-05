© REUTERS/Baz Ratner

First they came for the children, the adults, the schools, and the hospitals

Palestinians can't breathe

'Collateral Damage'

The privilege to defend itself - and attack others

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

After rejecting previous offers, Israel finally agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas, figuring it had killed enough Palestinian civilians. Yet, does the belated move betray an admission of defeat?Such cruelty was shocking but expected.And few needed the distraction more than its embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu, currently on trial for corruption. ZIsraeli voters remain divided over which figurehead to choose to bomb Palestinians; four elections in two years have failed to produce a decisive result.The tactic isn't always successful, though. The unconditional ceasefire is an embarrassing change of heart for the regime, after it had already rejected previous ceasefire offers.So was international goodwill. The UN Security Council was united in its desire to issue statements condemning Israel, save for one member, the United States, which blocked three attempts in just one week.Even some US politicians started speaking out, especially controlled-opposition puppets such as Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Citizen journalism over social media also blunted the effect of Israeli propaganda. A video of a building being bombed or a photo of a Palestinian child being pulled out of rubble can influence people - even Americans - at a level that the best Israeli PR can barely dream of.The savagery inflicted by Israel on Palestinians over the decades boggles the imagination, even for a US ally. Israeli soldiers kill Palestinians with impunity, when they're not driving them out of their homes.The attitude of considering Jews as the Chosen People is strong with the right-wing military leadership of the officially Jewish state. The deaths of civilians are seen as an inevitable necessity for fulfilling Zionism's messianic destiny.This was succinctly explained by Bari Weiss, a notorious Zionist US pundit and journalist.Netanyahu himself made his views about Palestinians clear long ago in a secretly taped conversation, with alarming but expected clarity: "...beat them up, not once but repeatedly, beat them up so it hurts so badly, until it's unbearable."This explains the Israeli policy of targeting civilians - the so-called 'Dahiya doctrine' - that calls for destroying civilian infrastructure - ostensibly to deny the enemy their use, but in reality, an excuse to murder people.In recent decades, instead of outright war, Israel sometimes prefers a strategy Israeli analysts call 'mowing the grass'. The name is telling; it indicates both the de-humanization of Palestinians as irritant weeds that need to be trimmed and shown their place periodically (presumably by killing their children and bombing hospitals), as well as the realization that the Zionist regime, after executing major settler-colonial territorial expansions in 1948 and 1967, has now probably settled in for the long haul and acknowledged a war of attrition.Civilized nations often condemn Israel strongly.But looking woke is also important. After blocking statements on the topic thrice at the UN Security Council, Biden told Netanyahu that he "expected a significant de-escalation," indicating perhaps that he expected the Israeli leader to kill fewer children.The grudging acceptance of a unilateral ceasefire represents a significant humiliation for the Zionist regime. It claims to have one of the world's most advanced militaries, and still had to capitulate in front of a resistance force it considers militarily inferior. And despite also boasting of one of the world's strongest propaganda networks, its defeat in the PR battlefield was even worse than in the actual battlefield.Admitting anything short of absolute victory, however, would've been unthinkable. For decades, Israel has strived hard to create an aura of military invincibility. Yet, while this propaganda was once actually backed by (US-aided) Israeli victories on the ground against much weaker enemies, it is today pushing up against recent debacles - as well as the reluctance of Israeli soldiers to risk death to appease their political masters.The Israel 'Defense' Forces, or IDF, are a vital source of national pride for Israeli people - and an even more vital source of legitimacy for the Israeli regime. It cannot afford to be seen to lose a single war, even when it actually loses. In the pro-Israel media and academia, Israeli atrocities are often whitewashed by euphemistically referring to the situation as "complicated" or saying "both sides are at fault." Similarly, Israeli defeats and failures are often glossed over with phrases like "both sides claim victory " or "stalemate."Or, occasionally, "ceasefire."