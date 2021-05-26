The first man in the world to receive a clinically approved COVID-19 vaccine has died of an unrelated illness, British officials said.The 81-year-old Englishman, named William Shakespeare, was the first man and second person to get a Pfizer jab after the U.K. approved the experimental shots in early December. The first person was 90-year-old British grandmother Margaret Keenan.The Coventry resident had reportedly worked at Rolls Royce and served as a parish councilor for many years in the city's Allesley community."We're sorry to hear of the death of Coventry Labour stalwart Bill Shakespeare," West Midlands Labour officials tweeted."Bill will be remembered for many things, including a taste for mischief," said Coventry council member Jayne Innes, who described Shakespeare as an "international sensation."He is survived by his wife, Joy, their two sons and several grandchildren, the BBC reported.