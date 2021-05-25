"Make no mistake, this will not be the last time the world faces the threat of pandemic," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN agency's annual assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states on Monday. "It's an evolutionary certainty that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmittable and more deadly than this one."
On a more positive note, Ghebreyesus said the global number of Covid-19 cases and deaths reported has been decreasing for three consecutive weeks.
But the WHO chief stressed that the world remains "in a fragile situation" and cautioned against any nation assuming it is "out of the woods, no matter its [Covid] vaccination rate."
Comment: Quite the opposite, it would appear that the higher the vaccination rate, the worse off the people.
He also reiterated his previous calls for governments to donate Covid-19 inoculation doses to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility backed by the WHO and the Gavi vaccine alliance.
So far, the global rollout of Covid jabs has seen more than 75% of all doses administered in just 10 countries, according to WHO data. Ghebreyesus said such "scandalous inequity" is "perpetuating" the pandemic. He has previously referred to the situation as "vaccine apartheid."
Comment: And those countries that do have it are having a hard time selling them: Unused Covid vaccines piling up across US as those rejecting offer increase - Bloomberg
The efficacy of the world's current crop of Covid-19 vaccines does not appear to be undermined by emerging variants of the virus, such as the strain first detected in India, Ghebreyesus said. But he did warn variants are "changing constantly" and that any future strains could "render our tools ineffective and drag us back to square one."
Comment: It's obvious to anyone paying attention that governments in league with organizations like the WHO are creating a scenario that is just ripe for an actual plague.
There's an experimental mass vaccination program that seems to not only be causing new variants, but is implicated in countless severe side effects, that likely include a compromised immune system, as well as deaths; there's lockdowns reducing natural immune defenses through stress, isolation, lack of exercise and fresh air, they're also preventing the natural circulation of more harmless viruses - in turn forcing them to mutate to become even more virulent; then there's enforced mask wearing that harms health and creates a breeding ground for potentially worse bacteria and viruses. Taken together, none of the above bode well for a healthy future: