Medical professionals have warned that people with chronic asthma who use face masks, especially the surgical and clothing type, are exposing themselves to hypoxia.Hypoxia is a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level.The World Health Organisation described asthma as a common lung condition that causes sporadic breathing difficulties, adding that its strongest risk factors are inhaled substances and particles that may provoke allergic reactions or irritate the airways.Speaking exclusively with PUNCH HealthWise, Senior Registrar, Paediatric Department of Massey Street Children Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Mary Uche-Iwuh, explained that, except for social gatherings, asthmatics may not necessarily need to wear face masks."They may have to wear face masks at gatherings as well as ensure hand washing and avoiding touching the mouth, nose and eye. But when they are alone in their car or room, they can remove the face mask," she said.President of Atayese Health Network, Dr. Adeolu Olusodo, also shared this view.He said"It is preferable they have a handkerchief to use any time they nurse fear of being compromised."It is advisable for asthmaticsto stay away as much as possible from the public during this COVID-19 pandemic."They should also be discouraged from going to hospitals for now except when very necessary," he cautioned.Another physician, Dr. Olusola Adeyelu, however, argued that people living with asthma should not be denied wearing of face mask."They are like every other person but with marginal increase in risk."On the other hand,"I think they should just reduce unnecessary movement into enclosures," he said.Adeyelu, a pulmonologist with the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, counselled that people with the condition, adding that they should, instead, opt for biodegradable masks like N95 (FFP series) since both sides are protected."Masks do not protect the wearer but the other party because it reduces the quantity of organisms spreadable," he observed.Meanwhile, the founder of Asthma and Chest Foundation, Prof. Gregory Erhabor, said the fundamental basis for using masks was to prevent those who are infected with the novel coronavirus from infecting the community.He said it was imperative to wear face masks becauseThe professor of medicine recommended that asthmatics should be given priority in testing for COVID-19, stressing that if they test negative, wearing a mask is not of import for them."In these days of COVID-19, asthmatics should stay indoors as much as possible, avoid irritants, and avoid things that could trigger their condition."They should also be on their regular, daily anti-inflammatory medications and use the rescue medications when necessary."In case they have to go outdoors, social distancing is preferable than putting on a mask.masks will be uncomfortable for them."If they have to put it on, they should wear it sparingly and stay more indoors," he urged.