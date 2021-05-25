Gov Ivey
© AP/Vasha Hunt
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill Monday banning businesses and public institutions from requiring so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports for entrance.

The bill unanimously passed in the state Senate last month, then in the state House on May 17, in a 76-16 vote, before being signed by the governor, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

The bill states public entities such as public schools "may not issue vaccine or immunization passports, vaccine or immunization passes."

"I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction," Ivey said after signing the bill. She also encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Alabama joins other GOP-led states including Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Wyoming in no demand of vaccine proof to gain entrance into an establishment.