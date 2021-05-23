assad supporters
© Twitter/vanessa beeley
Thousands of people have marched in the Syrian capital of Damascus in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

A Saturday demonstration in Damascus lasted over two hours as people marched along Al Mazzeh street toward the central Umayyad Square, where the peacefully organized demonstration ended with the lighting of torches and fireworks.

"Today, students from the General Sports Union and Damascus residents gathered together, more than 8 thousand people. We came to support our president in the elections. We came to say that we are a united and strong people who have conquered terror," one demonstrator - and member of Syria's General Sports Union - told Sputnik on Saturday.

A presidential election will be held in Syria on Wednesday, May 26. As confirmed by the Syrian Constitutional Court, Assad's two rivals in the vote are opposition candidate Mahmoud Ahmed (Ahmad) Marei and former Socialist lawmaker Abdallah Salloum Abdallah. All candidates have the right to campaign until May 24.