President Joe Biden is directing federal agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy toposed by climate change.An executive order Biden issued Thursday calls for concrete steps to mitigate climate risks, while protecting workers' life savings, spurring job creation and helping the United States lower greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.and has set a target to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also has said he expects to adopt a clean energy standard that would make electricity carbon-free by 2035, along with the wider goal of net-zero carbon emissions economywide by 2050.The executive order directs White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deeseto identify and disclose climate-related financial risks.also would be involved, while thewill analyze how tofrom climate-related risk.The new strategy is intended tothe White House said."Extreme weather related to climate change can disrupt entire supply chains and deprive communities of food, water or emergency supplies," the White House said in a statement Thursday. Snowstorms can knock power grids offline, while floods made worse by rising sea levels can destroy homes and businesses.Whether through rising seas or extreme weather, climate change "already presents increasing risks to infrastructure, investments and businesses. Yet, these risks are often hidden," the White House said."From signing a loan for a new home or small business to managing life savings or a retirement fund, it is important for the American people to have access to the information needed to understand the potential risks associated with these significant financial decisions," the administration explained.The new executive order "ensures that the right rules are in place to properly analyze and mitigate these risks" and disclose them to the public, "empowering the American people to make informed financial decisions," the White House said.