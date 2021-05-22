© Reuters/Iran Press



Iran intentionally shot down an airliner packed with Canadian citizens and residents more than a year ago in an act of terrorism, an Ontario judge has ruled, adding judicial heft to allegations the crash was not just a tragic accident.The decision issued Thursday opens the door to an unusual legal spectacle — a civil jury of six ordinary Canadians deciding how much compensation the Middle Eastern power must pay victims of Flight PS752.Mark Arnold, the Toronto lawyer handling the case, said:The jury hearing on damages is likely to take place within the next three months, Arnold said. The biggest challenge, however, will besaid the lawyer.The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed outside Tehran on Jan. 8 2020, killing 176 passengers and crew in what was a largely Canadian tragedy.The incident came days after the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone, and Iran's retaliatory missile strike on an American base in Iraq.Iranian authorities originally claimed the crash was an accident, but under pressure admitted thatIn a long-awaited report issued this March, Iranian authorities claim the plane was shot down after being misidentified as a "hostile target" due to human error. But the report was widely dismissed, including by the Canadian government, for failing to answer key questions.but a decision earlier by another judge gave the green light — called "carriage" in legal terms —The terrorism case was allowed to go ahead as a regular civil suit, though, and Arnold said that as many victims' families as want can join the case as it moves on.Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario's Superior Court of Justice concluded on a balance of probabilitiesA balance of probabilities in civil cases is a less stringent burden of proof than the "beyond-a-reasonable-doubt" onus required in criminal trials.When civil defendants are in default, courts usually deem that to mean they admit the truth of the allegation, said Belobaba. But thehe said.Belobaba cited in part a report by Ralph Goodale, appointed by Ottawa to investigate the incident, and another by a UN human rights council investigator that questioned Iran's claim the shoot-down happened by human error.He also quoted submissions provided by two experts retained by the plaintiffs — Alireza Nader of the Washington, D.C.-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and Bahman Jeldi of the Canadian Society for Persian Studies —The judge also said that there was no armed conflict in the region at the time, an exception that would have prevented the Victims of Terrorism Act from applying to the case.Arnold said he is getting regular calls pointing him to where Iranian bank accounts and the like exist in Canada.Another possibility could ariseas has been widely rumoured. If that were to happen, the federal governmentbefore the agreement is sealed, said Arnold. But he said it's unclear whether Ottawa would take such action, given that it waited eight months just to serve the two class action suits on Iran, something it's legally required to do.