According to a Wednesday report from ABC News, a woman and her child were traveling in a sedan when they crashed May 7 in Gloucester County, Virginia.
Deputy Jon Holt, who was the first responder on the scene of the accident, found that the woman had become trapped underneath her vehicle. The woman's child is heard on the video crying and pleading for the officer to help.
"She can't breathe! She can't breathe!" the child cried. "Please help!"
Holt can then be heard responding, "[S]he is trapped under the vehicle — I can't get it off."
(Distressing audio)
At that point, the screen goes dark, and according to the outlet, the officer can be heard "straining and groaning loudly as he attempts to singlehandedly lift the car off of the woman."
"The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof. Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive," a statement from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said.
"Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety," the statement added.
Authorities released a portion of Holt's body camera footage on May 18, which showed the officer arriving on the scene before running to help the woman.
The sheriff's office also shared the video on Facebook with the following caption:
The outlet pointed out just three months ago, Holt received the "Top Cop Award" for the region.
"Deputy J. Holt recently accepted both the local and regional Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line on February 2, 2021 for his commitment to public safety after saving the lives of 2 individuals from a burning house on the afternoon of March 24, 2020," the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office told the Gloucester-Mathews Gazette-Journal in February.
