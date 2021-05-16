Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have destroyed a building where offices of international media outlets, including Associated Press and Al Jazeera, were located. People were given a one hour warning before the missile attack.
The building hosting the media offices collapsed following a series of massive explosions apparently caused by the Israeli strikes, footage published by the Ruptly video news agency shows.
The Israeli military warned the owners of the building in advance about the strike, allowing the journalists working inside to evacuate,
AP and Al Jazeera reporters including those who had worked in the building confirmed on Twitter.
When the building owner asked the IDF for some more time to let the journalists retrieve their equipment, the Israeli military denied the request
, Linah Alsaafin, an Al Jazeera producer, said in a tweet.
The tower also housed a number of other offices as well as some apartments.
An Israeli military spokesman told the media that the tower was targeted because it housed "Hamas military intelligence,"
adding that a warning was given before the strike and those inside had "ample time to evacuate."
Hamas uses "civilian media" as "human shields," the IDF also said in a statement
on Twitter. The Palestinian militant group "deliberately places its military assets in the heart of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," the post added.
It is not the first time Israel has targeted the Gaza buildings housing various media outlets. Earlier this week, the IDF also struck two high-rise towers hosting some 20 media outlets, prompting accusations of deliberate attempts to silence the local press.
In all cases, the IDF gave a warning prior to the strikes.
The developments come amid an ongoing violent standoff between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. The conflict was prompted by an Israeli court decision to evict several Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood and initially led to massive protests and clashes between the demonstrators and the police followed by a massive rocket attack by the Hamas militant group targeting Israeli cities.
Israeli military intercepted most of the rockets and responded with massive airstrikes targeting Gaza. At least nine Israelis perished in rocket fire, while Gaza health officials reported over 100 killed on their side.
Comment:
There is no doubt the horrific bombing of Gaza is just beginning.
Smoke rises from Israeli destroyed building hosting Al-Jazeera and Associated Press offices.
The Associated Press and Al Jazeera have both issued statements condemning the bombing of Gaza media offices by the Israeli military, claiming that the "disturbing" attack almost killed several reporters.
Following the targeted bombing on Saturday, which destroyed the building containing international media offices in Gaza, AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said the company was
"shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building," as they have "long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there.
Al Jazeera Jerusalem bureau chief Walid al-Omari added that it would be "impossible" to stop the truth.
"We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the US State Department to try to learn more," he revealed, calling the bombing "an incredibly disturbing development - narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life.
"A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time. The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today."
In their own statement, Al Jazeera accused the Israeli government of trying to
"silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth of what is happening in Gaza. This is a crime among a series of crimes perpetrated by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip."
The Israel Defense Forces justified the attack by alleging that Hamas was also using the building for "intelligence gathering" and other purposes, and that it had thus become a "lawful military target."
Following the bombing of the tower, an Al Jazeera English anchorwoman declared on air:
"This channel will not be silenced. Al Jazeera will not be silenced."
How crass can it get? Multiple US commentators are celebrating
the Israeli bombing of the media tower offices for AP, the BBC and Al Jazeera!
People from around the world - including many journalists - condemned the bombing, calling it terrorism, a war crime, and an attack against the free press. Meanwhile, several high-profile conservative commentators in the United States mocked the bombing and expressed their support for the carnage. Television commentator John Cardillo, who was recently a host at Newsmax TV, and conservative journalist David Reaboi also celebrated the bombing:
Harry Khachatrian, a contributing editor for Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire, claimed the video "just warms your heart to see" and is "a great start to the weekend." He also accused Al Jazeera of creating "PR for Hamas terrorists," and concluded all that was missing was "some music" like "Dancing in the Street." "The AP will find a new building to work out of."
Kurt Schlichter, a senior columnist for the conservative Townhall website, published several tweets laughing at the attack and calling the bombers "heroes," while Stephen L. Miller - who has previously written for Fox News and National Review - posted a picture of a woman grinning.
Former US Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell made several posts defending the bombing by accusing AP of paying rent to a "Hamas front company."
Conservative podcast host Jesse Kelly framed the bombing of media offices as a fight against "communism," tweeting, "Israel has done more to fight communism in the last 24 hours than America has done in years."
What a bunch of sickos gloating over tragedy and destruction happening within their own realm of expertise. Sad day for GAZA, sad day for news and absolute disgust for these reporters.
