© Business Insider







The building hosting the media offices collapsed following a series of massive explosions apparently caused by the Israeli strikes, footage published by the Ruptly video news agency shows.The Israeli military warned the owners of the building in advance about the strike,AP and Al Jazeera reporters including those who had worked in the building confirmed on Twitter., Linah Alsaafin, an Al Jazeera producer, said in a tweet.An Israeli military spokesman told the media thatadding that a warning was given before the strike andHamas uses "civilian media" as "human shields," the IDF also said in a statement on Twitter. The Palestinian militant group "deliberately places its military assets in the heart of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," the post added.It is not the first time Israel has targeted the Gaza buildings housing various media outlets.In all cases, the IDF gave a warning prior to the strikes.The developments come amid an ongoing violent standoff between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. The conflict was prompted by an Israeli court decision to evict several Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood and initially led to massive protests and clashes between the demonstrators and the police followed by a massive rocket attack by the Hamas militant group targeting Israeli cities.Israeli military intercepted most of the rockets and responded with massive airstrikes targeting Gaza.