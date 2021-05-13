The letter, first reported by Politico, bears the heading of a group calling itself "Flag Officers 4 America" and says the United States "is in deep peril," with Americans "in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776."
Among the letter's 126 signatories are retired Rear Adm. John Poindexter, national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan, and retired Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, who spent five years as deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence under President George W. Bush and is now executive vice president of the Family Research Council.
"Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the 'will of the people' our Constitutional Republic is lost. Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen," the letter reads before going on to blast critics of voter ID laws as engaging in a "tyrannical intimidation tactic."
"Additionally, the 'Rule of Law' must be enforced in our election processes to ensure integrity," the letter continues. "The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020."
Comment: Where were all these military folks in January when it was clear to anyone with firing neurons that the election was fraudulent?
The letter echoes repeated claims made by former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen from him by Democrats.
Later in the letter, the signatories say Biden's "mental and physical condition ... cannot be ignored."
"He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night," it says. "Recent Democrat leadership's inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command."
The letter goes on to touch on a number of hot-button issues as part of a list entitled, "Additional National Security Issues and Actions."
First on the list is the border crisis, which the group notes is jeopardizing national security by "increasing human trafficking, drug cartels, terrorists entry, health/CV19 dangers, and humanitarian crises."
Next up is China, which the list describes as "the greatest external threat to America."
Comment: So this group not really about truth. They want war with China.
China, a nation that has faced a wave of international scrutiny over the past few years relating to its activities in Hong Kong and the mass internment of Uyghurs, has seen global tensions reach new heights amid its refusal to accept responsibility for a lack of transparency and negligence at the onset of the COVID outbreak.
In their letter, the group warned that establishing "cooperative relations" with Beijing "emboldens them to continue progress toward world domination, militarily, economically, politically and technologically."
The signatories went on to address the growing concerns over censorship on social media platforms, calling on the federal government to repeal Section 230, which provides a legal shield to tech companies for content on their websites.
The group then stated its staunch opposition to Biden's positions on Iran and the Keystone Pipeline before directing it's ire toward Congress in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
"Using the U.S. military as political pawns with thousands of troops deployed around the U.S. Capitol Building, patrolling fences guarding against a non-existent threat, along with forcing Politically Correct policies like the divisive critical race theory into the military at the expense of the War Fighting Mission, seriously degrades readiness to fight and win our Nation's wars, creating a major national security issue," the letter read.
It then noted how critical the Rule of Law is to US national security.
"Anarchy as seen in certain cities cannot be tolerated. We must support our law enforcement personnel and insist that DAs, our courts, and the DOJ enforce the law equally, fairly, and consistently toward all."
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Joe Arbuckle, who organized the letter, acknowledged to Politico that "retired generals and admirals normally do not engage in political actions, but the situation facing our nation today is dire and we must speak out in order to be faithful to our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
"We are facing threats greater than at any other time since our country was founded ... many of these threats flow directly from policy positions and actions of our own government," Arbuckle added. "It is critical that the threats to our national security be brought to the attention of the American people and that is the main purpose of the letter. To remain silent would be a dereliction of duty."
The letter was met with criticism from some other military members.
Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Politico that the letter "hurts the military and by extension it hurts the country," though he also noted that it was not signed by any high-ranking officers.
The missive was written in response to the multiple open letters by military leaders during the Trump administration, most recently, when a group wrote to speak out against hypothetical military involvement in election disputes.