More than 120 retired generals and admirals have published an open letter questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election as well as President Biden's fitness to be commander-in-chief. first reported by Politico , bears the heading of a group calling itself "Flag Officers 4 America" and says the United States "is in deep peril," with Americans "in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776."The letter echoes repeated claims made by former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen from him by Democrats.Later in the letter, the signatories say Biden's "mental and physical condition ... cannot be ignored."The letter goes on to touch on a number of hot-button issues as part of a list entitled, "Additional National Security Issues and Actions."First on the list is the border crisis, which the group notes is jeopardizing national security by "increasing human trafficking, drug cartels, terrorists entry, health/CV19 dangers, and humanitarian crises."Next up is China, which the list describes as "the greatest external threat to America."China, a nation that has faced a wave of international scrutiny over the past few years relating to its activities in Hong Kong and the mass internment of Uyghurs , has seen global tensions reach new heights amid its refusal to accept responsibility for a lack of transparency and negligence at the onset of the COVID outbreak.In their letter, the group warned that establishing "cooperative relations" with Beijing "emboldens them to continue progress toward world domination, militarily, economically, politically and technologically."The signatories went on to address the growing concerns over censorship on social media platforms, calling on the federal government to repeal Section 230, which provides a legal shield to tech companies for content on their websites.The group then stated its staunch opposition to Biden's positions on Iran and the Keystone Pipeline before directing it's ire toward Congress in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.It then noted how critical the Rule of Law is to US national security."Anarchy as seen in certain cities cannot be tolerated. We must support our law enforcement personnel and insist that DAs, our courts, and the DOJ enforce the law equally, fairly, and consistently toward all.""We are facing threats greater than at any other time since our country was founded ... many of these threats flow directly from policy positions and actions of our own government," Arbuckle added. "It is critical that the threats to our national security be brought to the attention of the American people and that is the main purpose of the letter. To remain silent would be a dereliction of duty."The letter was met with criticism from some other military members.Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Politico that the letter "hurts the military and by extension it hurts the country," though he also noted that it was not signed by any high-ranking officers.The missive was written in response to the multiple open letters by military leaders during the Trump administration, most recently, when a group wrote to speak out against hypothetical military involvement in election disputes.