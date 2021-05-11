Demand plummets

Vaccine vs. virus fear

With

reported

adverse events at 118,746 total in the U.S. alone, including 3,410 deaths and 1,595 permanent disabilities, it is a legitimate deterrent.

Vaccination Demand Observatory

Big Biotech's global network

Stronger - a new national campaign formed by an "ever-growing number of public and private sector partners" including PGP, Google and BIO. "Whether it's vaccine misinformation or climate change denial, we're seeing a dangerous strain of anti-science rhetoric growing online," its website says. "Our aim is to cut through the noise and normalize the truth."

"Whether it's vaccine misinformation or climate change denial, we're seeing a dangerous strain of anti-science rhetoric growing online," its website says. "Our aim is to cut through the noise and normalize the truth." BIO - Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the world's largest biotech advocacy association representing member companies including vaccine manufacturer s Pfizer Inc., Moderna Therapeutics Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech, and GlaxoSmithKline as well as big agriculture companies like Monsanto along with academic institutions and "related organizations."

s Pfizer Inc., Moderna Therapeutics Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech, and GlaxoSmithKline as well as big agriculture companies like Monsanto along with academic institutions and "related organizations." Project RCAID - created by PGP for "Rapid Collection Analysis Interpretation and Dissemination" - provides "real-time media monitoring with daily analyses from public health experts."

- provides "real-time media monitoring with daily analyses from public health experts." Zignal Labs - a "media intelligence platform" to "craft messages" and "take control of threatening narratives before they emerge."

Family Health International or FHI 360 - an organization that uses "social psychology, anthropology, behavioral economics, social marketing, and other behavioral sciences" to effect behavior change. It has received tens of millions from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to "create demand for long-acting contraceptives" in poor countries. Its donors also include the CDC, the World Bank, and vaccine-maker Johnson & Johnson. It's now in the business of creating COVID-19 vaccine demand, too.

Playbook rules

"Effective campaigning against vaccine misinformation should focus on the dangers of the disease" and "draw on the powerful motivator of fear of loss along with the possibility of gain of positive health"

and "draw on the powerful motivator of fear of loss along with the possibility of gain of positive health" "Appeal to emotions since data alone will not be enough."

Do not put adverse events at the center of "demand creation efforts" but "be sure to contextualize them" and help audiences understand that "most will be rare and of limited duration."

"Any media management and engagement strategy that is developed will need to include proactive, rolling media briefings , story generation, editorial feeds...and will also need to include 24/7 media monitoring and rebuttal/correction systems."

, Authorities should have "agreements in place" about "how and when misleading information and advocates of such information should be removed and flagged as being problematic on social media."

Repeat "positive messaging that emphasizes the protective (individual, family, and community) benefits of the vaccine and the loss associated with not being vaccinate d (death, poor health, loss of freedom and social solidarity, inability to travel" etc.)

d (death, poor health, loss of freedom and social solidarity, inability to travel" etc.) "Partner" with the pharmaceutical industry, other for-profits, and NGOs to promote vaccines.

"Seek interventions" with key leaders in the anti-vaccination community and "seek to turn such informants into advocates for vaccination."

"Continue to promote other protective behaviors such as handwashing and physical distancing."

"Integrate financial and non-financial incentives... along with penalties for non-compliance by imposing restrictions on travel, education, or employment."

"Governments will need to deliver and communicate what mix of incentives and penalty interventions will be used to promote demand."

" Leverage anticipated regret in communications ." For example, by "asking people how they would feel if they do not get vaccinated and end up contracting COVID-19 or transmitting it to loved ones."

." For example, by "asking people how they would feel if they do not get vaccinated and end up contracting COVID-19 or transmitting it to loved ones." " Emphasize the social benefits ." Tell people that "vaccination not only benefits the individual" but builds "herd" or "population immunity"

." Tell people that "vaccination not only benefits the individual" but builds "herd" or "population immunity" " Putting emphasis on the economic benefits , such as being able to stay in the workforce and provide for one's family, might also encourage vaccination"

, such as being able to stay in the workforce and provide for one's family, might also encourage vaccination" "Manage expectations." Since vaccine uptake may be "undermined by COVID-19 vaccines being not fully effective, meaning that people will have to continue to engage in preventive behaviour (e.g. maskwearing and physical distancing) even if and after they have been vaccinated."

Since vaccine uptake may be "undermined by COVID-19 vaccines being not fully effective, meaning that people will have to continue to engage in preventive behaviour (e.g. maskwearing and physical distancing) even if and after they have been vaccinated." Emphasize danger of disease . "If people perceive that they are at low risk of contracting COVID-19, or that the consequences of becoming infected will not be severe, they will be less willing to get vaccinated."

. "If people perceive that they are at low risk of contracting COVID-19, or that the consequences of becoming infected will not be severe, they will be less willing to get vaccinated." Downplay dangers of vaccination and adverse events. "Some people may try to compare the risk of getting infected with that of taking a new vaccine, and determine that between the two, the risk of COVID-19 is lower." Adverse events are "often inevitable when large numbers of people get vaccinated in a short period of time." Neutralize the blow by "communicating proactively about uncertainty" and risk of vaccine-associated disability and death.

'Field Guide'

advises governments to "establish a demand creation and advocacy task force" - something Biden did

in March

, setting aside $1.5 for a media vaccine advertising blitz.

'Carrot and stick'

Real world exercise