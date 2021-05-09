On Sunday, the death toll from theaccording to Afghan officials.The car bomb blast rocked thelocated in the western part of the capital on Saturday afternoon, when the female students were leaving after classes.an anonymous Afghan official told Reuters.Afghan officials, including President Ashraf Ghani, were quick to blame their main adversary - the Taliban - for the attack. The militant group, however,(IS, formerly ISIS). Nevertheless, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.In recent weeks, Afghanistan has seen an increase in violence, including intensified fighting between Taliban militants and government forces, as well as terrorist attacks.The violence follows the announcement by US President Joe Biden of plans to withdraw American troops by September 11 of this year, after two decades of involvement in the seemingly never-ending conflict. The revised deadline was criticized by the Taliban, which urged Washington to stick to the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed to under former President Donald Trump.