



Multiple explosions have rocked a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 30 people were killed in the blasts and dozens more were injured.On Saturday, at least three blasts occurred on the premises of the Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School, located in the western part of the capital. The attack occurred when the students were leaving the school.Imagery from the scene shows a burnt-out vehicle by the school gates, apparently destroyed by the blasts.While the school itself suffered little structural damage, many people outside the building were caught in the blasts. Footage circulating online shows multiple victims, primarily female students, lying on the ground at the school gates, with textbooks and other belongings scattered around them., a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, Najiba Arian, told Reuters.Local TOLO news, citing the Interior Ministry, says the blasts killed at least 30 and wounded over 50 people.Afghanistan has seen an uptick in violence in recent weeks following US President Joe Biden's announcement that American troops - deployed in the country for two decades - will be withdrawn by September 11, and not the May 1 date agreed during Donald Trump's administration. The Taliban criticized the new deadline.