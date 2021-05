© ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

That didn't take long.On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump, banned from Twitter shortly after the Capitol riot, revealed his new website , "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." An account called @DJTDesk " emerged on the social media site shortly after," the New York Post reported "By Wednesday evening, though, Twitter had suspended the account," the paper said.Last week, Twitter announced it has no plans to allow Trump to use its site. On Wednesday, Facebook's oversight board announced that Trump will remain suspended indefinitely. The board upheld Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram, but added that it was "not appropriate" for Facebook to impose the "indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.""The Board has upheld Facebook's decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump's access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account," the board announced Wednesday. But the board gave Facebook six months to review the "arbitrary" ban, saying in a Twitter post that the company "violated its own rules."The former Republican president was suspended from both platforms after the Capitol riot, after alleged Trump supporters breached the building and clashed with Capitol Police.The former president on Wednesday raged against the decision by the two social media giants, as well as Google."Facebook cannot make up the rules as it goes, and anyone concerned about its power should be concerned about allowing this," the board said in a statement. "Having clear rules that apply to all users and Facebook is essential for ensuring the company treats users fairly."