A comment by a New Jersey man's mother may have led to his arrest for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.Robert Lee Petrosh of Mays Landing is charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building and other offenses. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday says the FBI received an online tip that Petrosh had been in the Capitol building that day.A few days after the online tip was shared, someone called the FBI to report that Petrosh has entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.The caller went on to give a physical description of Petrosh, and later informed authorities over the phone that Petrosh had been 'lying low' following other arrests tied to the Capitol breach.The FBI later obtained a driver's license photo of Petrosh and found a photograph and security footage from inside the building of a man that resembled him.An FBI task force member who has known Petrosh for approximately also allegedly confirmed his identity, according to authorities.Petrosh has been released on $50,000 bond. A message left Thursday with his attorney was not immediately returned.