Despite predictions that the Democratic Party would expand its majority in the House of Representatives in November's election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saw her caucus shrink. In subsequent months, a series of resignation announcements and rumors have made her razor-thin political advantage even more precarious.

As Breitbart reported this week, a number of elected Democrats representing swing districts have already signaled that they will not be on the ballot in next year's midterm elections.

Among them is Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), who currently represents her state's 17th district. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, she eked out a narrow victory last year while Donald Trump narrowly beat Joe Biden in the presidential race.

In a statement confirming her intentions, she affirmed: "As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring." Noting that she first ran for Congress 10 years ago, Bustos revealed that she "will not seek reelection after completing this term."

Two other notable departures were recently announced by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Filemon Vela (D-TX). They are joined by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who signaled his plan to launch a Senate bid.

"Democrats are quickly losing the time"

Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats representing Pennsylvania, are said to be considering whether to leave the House in an attempt to replace outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Furthermore, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is planning to step down from his seat and run against incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in next year's election.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) revealed in a statement to Politico earlier this year that she is "seriously considering" a campaign to take on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Yet another Florida Democrat, Rep. Val Demings, will "more likely than not" be running for governor next year, according to a source close to her.

All of these revelations are culminating in a potential nightmare scenario for Pelosi and her party, according to Breitbart's Jacob Bliss, who wrote: "Democrats are quickly losing the time to find viable candidates willing to run."