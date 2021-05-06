© Reuters/Cheney Orr



Fifty-eight percent of people living in the world's democracies are satisfied with thethough over half believe their freedoms have been overly restricted, a survey published on Wednesday found.The survey of overThough the majority of respondents approve of how their governments had responded to the pandemic,by lockdowns, according to the survey."We now need to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering more democracy and freedom to people," saidwhich along with AI-powered brand tracking firm Latana conducted the survey.of those questioned regardedaround the world. Respondents in the United States were most concerned withwhileand someWith the election of President Joe Biden, the perception of U.S. influence on democracy globally has improved from Donald Trump's administration. However, in Europe, Russia and China, U.S. influence is still mainly perceived as negative.Overall, 62% of respondents thought social media had a positive impact on democracy in their country. The global figure included 76% in Venezuela and 72% in Hong Kong where social media were used to organise protests and then banned.Most of the 53 countries included in the survey were multi-party democracies, with others including China, Venezuela, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.