A series of Instagram ads run by the privacy-positive platform Signal got the messaging app booted from the former's ad platform, according to a blog post Signal published on Tuesday. The ads were meant to show users the bevy of data that Instagram and its parent company Facebook collects on users, by... targeting those users using Instagram's own adtech tools.The actual idea behind the ad campaign is pretty simple.Across each of these platforms, you're also able to target people using a nearly infinite array of data points collected by Facebook's herd of properties. That data includes basic details , like your age or what city you might live in. It may also include more granular points : say, whether you're looking for a new home, whether you're single, or whether you're really into energy drinks Based on this kind of minute data, Signal was able to create some super-targeted ads that were branded with the exact targeting specs that Signal used. If an ad was targeted towards K-pop fans, the ad said so. If the ad was targeted towards a single person, the ad said so. And if the ad was targeted towards London-based divorcees with degrees in art history, the ad said so.While the company hasn't yet responded to Gizmodo's request for comment,Personally, I think that's a shame — I'd have loved to see an ad that showed what Instagram really thinks of me.In response to Signal's blog, Facebook denied that it suspended Signal's account for running the ads and accused the organization of pulling a PR "stunt.""This is a stunt by Signal, who never even tried to actually run these ads — and we didn't shut down their ad account for trying to do so," Facebook said. "If Signal had tried to run the ads, a couple of them would have been rejected because our advertising policies prohibit ads that assert that you have a specific medical condition or sexual orientation, as Signal should know. But of course, running the ads was never their goal — it was about getting publicity."Signal, in turn, refuted Facebook's claims, saying on Twitter, "We absolutely did try to run these. The ads were rejected, and Facebook disabled our ad account. These are real screenshots, as Facebook should know."We've reached out to both Facebook and Signal for further information and will update when it becomes available