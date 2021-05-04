"The Russian military is an existential threat to the United States and a potent tool designed to maintain influence over the states along its periphery, compete with U.S. global primacy, and compel adversaries who challenge Russia's vital national interests." (p. 13)

That the above sentence would apply to the U.S. far more than to Russia seems to escaped the director's attention

That sounds very much like self-defense, a principle universally recognized in international as well as criminal law.

Rick Rozoff is a contributing editor at Antiwar.com. He has been involved in anti-war and anti-interventionist work in various capacities for forty years. He lives in Chicago, Illinois. He is the manager of Stop NATO. This originally appeared at Anti-Bellum.