Illegal immigrants who can't speak English with envelopes full of what appears to be cash are flying around the U.S. in yet another shocking indictment of basic border security.Joe Biden appears to have just waived immigration law without even waiting to sign an executive order to formally dissolve the U.S. border.This is a clear violation of state and federal law and it needs to be brought to the attention of judges in order to put an immediate stop to this illegal activity.ORIGINAL REPORT BELOWJenn Pellegrino, White House correspondent for One America News (OAN), shared photographs from a terminal at McAllen airport on Saturday.Affixed to multiple manila envelopes in the photos were printed notes stating, "Please help me. I do not speak English. What plane do I need to take? Thank you for your help!""Flight out of McAllen, TX - 80%+ filled with illegal immigrants: This woman told my Spanish speaking source she was not given a court date. She was given a folder that states 'Please help me. Do not speak English' and $2,500," Klüg wrote."She was given strict instructions to say a friend paid for their tickets. When asked if a charity or church paid for it, she said No."Pellegrino corroborated additional information shared with her by a Twitter user professing to be McAllen resident who has encountered similar scenarios on multiple occasions at the airport."I live in McAllen. They also board the flight first and do not have to show ID. Flown out of MFE multiple times when it's like this," the user wrote.Pellegrino responded, "That is what we witnessed as well, Christi. Also, two tix for a 1 hr flight cost nearly $2k because despite airline seat maps showing 10+ open seats on the plane, they appear to be blocked for migrants. Had to book one ticket at a time otherwise it said the flight was full."The controlled demolition of the U.S. border continues to accelerate at a stunning pace as hundreds of thousands of illegals have flooded the nation since the Biden administration assumed control in January.