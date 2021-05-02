Society's Child
Pedophile 'trans woman' jailed for arranging sex with fake underage girls in Devon, UK
BBC
Sun, 23 May 2021 23:20 UTC
Jessica Smith, 41, of Sydney Road, Exeter, sent sexual messages to decoy social media accounts set up by so-called paedophile hunters.
She admitted three counts of attempting to incite a child to sexual activity and one of arranging to commit a child sex offence at Exeter Crown Court.
Smith was jailed for two years and ten months by Judge Peter Johnson.
She was also put on the sex offenders register for life.
Smith sent explicit sexual pictures to two profiles of fake 14-year-old girls in the summer of 2018 and asked them to reciprocate, the court heard.
She arranged for one to visit her at home in Sidbury near Sidmouth in Devon and asked the girl to bring along a 12-year-old friend.
The group who set up the account found Smith at their arranged meeting location and called Devon and Cornwall Police who arrested her.
While sentencing, the judge said to her: "You thought you were talking to someone aged 14 on social media and within ten minutes you turned the conversation to sexual matters.
"I fail to understand why you thought this was appropriate for any reason other than your sexual gratification."
Quote of the Day
Real power is achieved when the ruling class controls the material essentials of life, granting and withholding them from the masses as if they were privileges.
Recent Comments
Any correlation between facts and government policy these days is strictly coincidental. R.C.
Something very wrong with forcing anyone to be medically experimented upon. Wrong, wrong, wrong.....
The people who are protesting should physically attack those who are vandals, looters, arsonists etc. The way these scum are operating, and their...
Reminds me of Twain's Mysterious Stranger: Satan was accustomed to say that our race lived a life of continuous and uninterrupted self-deception....
"Two doctors would have to agree that the person is within six months of the end of their lives" - What about if someone just thought, "I've done...