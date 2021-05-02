trans pedophile
© Devon and Cornwall Police
Jessica Smith was messaging fake social media profiles claiming to be 14-year-old girls
A transgender woman has been jailed for arranging to meet what she thought were 14 and 12-year-old girls for sex.

Jessica Smith, 41, of Sydney Road, Exeter, sent sexual messages to decoy social media accounts set up by so-called paedophile hunters.

She admitted three counts of attempting to incite a child to sexual activity and one of arranging to commit a child sex offence at Exeter Crown Court.

Smith was jailed for two years and ten months by Judge Peter Johnson.

She was also put on the sex offenders register for life.

Smith sent explicit sexual pictures to two profiles of fake 14-year-old girls in the summer of 2018 and asked them to reciprocate, the court heard.

She arranged for one to visit her at home in Sidbury near Sidmouth in Devon and asked the girl to bring along a 12-year-old friend.

The group who set up the account found Smith at their arranged meeting location and called Devon and Cornwall Police who arrested her.

While sentencing, the judge said to her: "You thought you were talking to someone aged 14 on social media and within ten minutes you turned the conversation to sexual matters.

"I fail to understand why you thought this was appropriate for any reason other than your sexual gratification."