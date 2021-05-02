© Devon and Cornwall Police



A transgender woman has been jailed for arranging to meet what she thought were 14 and 12-year-old girls for sex.Jessica Smith, 41, of Sydney Road, Exeter,She admitted three counts of attempting to incite a child to sexual activity and one of arranging to commit a child sex offence at Exeter Crown Court.Smithby Judge Peter Johnson.She was also put on the sex offenders register for life., the court heard.The group who set up the account found Smith at their arranged meeting location and called Devon and Cornwall Police who arrested her.While sentencing, the judge said to her: "You thought you were talking to someone aged 14 on social media and within ten minutes you turned the conversation to sexual matters."I fail to understand why you thought this was appropriate for any reason other than your sexual gratification."