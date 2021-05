© Reuters



Matt Hancock has opened the door to legalising assisted suicide in Britain by asking for official figures on how many people who have killed themselves for medical reasons.Mr Hancock told a private meeting of MPs and peers that he wanted the figures, The Telegraph can disclose.Mr Hancock told a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life that he had asked Sir Ian "to consider what should be published in terms of statistics that can inform the debate in this country".He added that he hoped the data from the Office for National Statistics would "shed more light on the data of those travelling to Switzerland in order to die at a time of their choosing".Mr Hancock told the meeting that it was "important that public debate is informed by the best statistics". Currently only "partial" information is published - based on inquest verdicts - about suicides of people "who have particular conditions".He said: "I have written to the ONS. It is rightly a task for the ONS. I think it is important that public debate is informed by the best statistics."Mr Hancock told the meeting that when he became an MP he was against assisted suicide as he had always been worried about pressure being brought to bear on people to kill themselves.But he said he had been affected by speaking to Sir Paul Cosford, the medical director of Public Health England who suffered from cancer and died aged 57 earlier this month.In an article in the British Medical Journal last October, Sir Paul called for a policy rethink on assisted dying, describing the current law as "inhumane".Mr Hancock said: "People's views of this do change. The argument that"That is an important and valid argument but it is one of many that we need to consider. That is a well informed public debate is the thing to do now."MPs led by former Conservative Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell want the Government to allow a free vote on legalising assisted suicide in the UK as early as 2024. Credit: Paul GroverMPs led by former Conservative Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell want the Government to allow a free vote on legalising assisted suicide in the UK as early as 2024.A spokesman for the ONS said: "We have received a letter from the Health Secretary Matt Hancock and will respond in due course."A Department of Health spokesman said that Mr Hancock had asked for the ONS information "to inform Parliament's debate on the issue".He said: "The Secretary of State has repeatedly said that it is for Parliament to take forward debate on this issue given that this is an area of conscience on which the Government does not take a view."This is an issue of conscience on which the government does not take a view."We must examine whether our current laws bear up under scrutiny