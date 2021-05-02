© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Three Kyrgyz border patrol agents were killed and 22 others injured in the border conflict with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz National Security Committee's State Border Guard Service told Sputnik on Friday."Three servicemen of the Boru special detachment of the National Security Committee's State Border Guard Service were killed in clashes with the Tajik side, 22 servicemen sustained injuries of differing levels of severity. The condition of two servicemen is assessed as grave," a spokesman for the Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service said.The personnel extends condolences to families and friends of the victims, the spokesman continued."The border conflict resulted from a provocation by the Tajik side. On April 29, 2021, Tajik troops used squad weapons to fire shots at Kyrgyz border outposts and frontier posts. Also, the Tajik side shelled Tort-Kocho and Chir-Dobo areas of Batken region's Batken district from Mi-24 helicopter," the border guard service continued.