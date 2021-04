© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

During his rebuttal to Joe Biden's speech, Republican Tim Scott made a point to emphasize that America is not a racist country but in a bid to prove him wrong, Democrats have been incredibly racist toward the black senator.If my last article was anything to go by, I was quite impressed by Republican Senator Tim Scott's rebuttal to Joe Biden. Scott came across as a man with a plan, and the knowledge to execute it. One element of his speech that he emphasized was the idea that America is not a racist country.It seems. The first appalling thing that happened not long after the speech was the term 'Uncle Tim' trended on Twitter for 11 hours. This is a reference to the old accusation of a black man being an 'Uncle Tom', or. If you followed the hashtag, you saw quite a few woke white people calling him this. It's a little weird for a bunch of white people to think that black people must vote a certain way to be part of their own race.Then, on The View we saw Joy Behar (who is as white as rice on a paper plate in a snowstorm) lecture Senator Scott on systemic racism.Aside from how desperate it looks to try to make the country you live in out to be a racist hell hole just to have a narrative, the optics are just bad.Especially patronizing him by suggesting he wouldn't know what systemic racism is. If she did this speech in a southern accent, you would think she was one of the more unpleasant characters from 'To Kill a Mockingbird'. On top of this, she keeps using the term "systemic racism". I'm certain Senator Scott knows the definition of systemic, so I think he's got one up on Mrs. Behar here.Senator Scott himself also had a pretty good analysis the situation telling Fox News' Sean Hannity : "It's really saddening to see., and they've exposed their hypocrisy and their true motivation has nothing to do with ending prejudice and everything to do with claiming or getting more power."After I had penned my last article, I watched these events unfold and it all felt so surreal. It reminded me of an internet version of the scene in ' Remember the Titans ' when the black students were entering the high school they will be sharing with the white students. What exactly do these people think it is when they attack someone solely on the color of their skin?These sorts of people don't seem to realize that by objecting to Tim Scott's freedom to be part of a different political party, they object to the idea of self-determination for black people. These are the same objections someone like Strom Thurmond would applaud, if he was still alive.