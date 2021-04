© Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Telegram @TheNebulator and on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

In his address to Congress, US President Joe Biden doubled down on his vision of America as Our Democracy, a place where big government reigns in the name of "equity" and social justice, while still pretending to be a republic.Wednesday night's speech to the joint session of Congress was uncharacteristically long for Biden, clocking in at over an hour. However, it was very much his speech, including occasional shouting and emotional manipulation woven throughout. Someone's cell phone rang at one point, echoing around the mostly empty chamber. Only 200 or so lawmakers and guests were in attendance, ostensibly on account of Covid-19 protocols still in effect.The White House actually released a transcript of it soon after Biden began speaking, no doubt to the delight of corporate journalists eager to promote its talking points.The same man who on January 22 said "there's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months" now took credit for 220 million vaccinations and a drop in infections - as well as economic recovery driven by the very states he condemned as "Neanderthal" when they announced reopening against his advice and that of Dr. Anthony Fauci.Biden only spent a little while looking back on his first 100 days in office, however - most of the speech was a vision of where he wants to go next. And that can be best described with a variation on the American wedding rhyme: something old, something new, something borrowed and everything Blue.In addition to 'Buy American' economic populism that looked very much plagiarized from his predecessor Donald Trump - just given a fresh coat of "green" paint - Biden also called for traditional Democrat policy priorities, from amnesty for illegal immigrants to gun control. There were also some new ones, however - such as gender and racial "equity," and police reforms in the name of George Floyd While climate change was mentioned in passing, Biden did show his commitment to the environment by recycling parts of his Afghanistan withdrawal speech and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's foreign policy address. He even tried to argue that withdrawal from Afghanistan was needed because the most dangerous terrorism threat was from "white supremacy" at home.In a snippet released in advance of the speech, he also described the "insurrection" on January 6 as "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."While many people took issue with this, invoking things like 9/11 or the 1983 bomb attack on the Senate, their criticism missed the point. All of those things were attacks on the American constitutional republic, whereas Biden's speech was clearly referring to Our Democracy.At one point, Biden said he wanted to take the US "on our way forward to a Union more perfect. More prosperous. More just. As one people. One nation. One America."It's not quite Hitler's "one land, one people, one leader," but it rhymes. Biden himself invoked the 1930s, calling it "another era when our democracy was tested" and quoting the motto of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's National Recovery Administration, "We do our part."This is the same NRA that actually wrote "The Fascist Principles are very similar to those we have been evolving here in America," in one of its reports back during the New Deal, as pointed out by German scholar Wolfgang Schivelbusch in a 2006 book