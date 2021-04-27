Society's Child
Rose McGowan on point: Democrats 'are in a cult'
The Post Millennial
Tue, 27 Apr 2021 18:55 UTC
"As some of you know and some of you don't know, if you've heard my name or read anything about me in the media, I grew up in a cult. And it was a very famous cult, called Children of God, and it gave me a super power," McGowan said.
"It gave me the ability to see the control and the propaganda machine, especially in the US, for what it is — and how it harms people. And how the left can harm people just as much as the right if they go very very deep into it and ignore all other aspect of kind of reality in a way, and you're serving a master that might not be serving you.
"And I always say I come in peace. I am not here to make people feel bad about their political choices, but I'm here to say that you might be in a cult too if you don't know the signs.
"And I do believe Democrats most especially are in a deep cult, that they really don't know about, and aren't really aware of. And I leave the Republicans alone more because I do respect people more that are like 'This is what we are. This is what we're about. This is what we're against.'
"Where as I find that the Democrats are pretty much really against all the same things. They're against changing the world for the better, and they're for keeping a system in place that is for so few people, and benefits so few, but they masquerade as the helpers.
"'We would do this! The world would be perfect! If only those Republicans would get out of the way.' Well, okay, you've got control, so now what?"
While her Hollywood peers were making excuses for sexual harassment allegations leveled against Joe Biden during the 2020 election season, McGowan was demanding accountability. She was not on board with the French Netflix film Cuties, that depicted little girls in a sexualized context. And she called on Big Tech companies to stop censoring speech.
After her appearance on Fox, McGowan told followers why she went on the program, saying:
"I did an interview on Fox News. It causes such a cognitive dissonance, as someone who was y'know, at least from when I set foot in America a Democrat, because that's what my mother was, never questioned that Fox is the enemy."
"And tonight they'll run with y'know, 'Rose McGowan says Democrats are in a cult.' But I also said Republicans were too. If you lean deep into anything and refuse to hear anything else, and you're serving a master that there's no evidence is serving you, then maybe you're in a cult. And the fact that I got to say that on Fox News," McGowan said.
"But I know both sides are so f*cked, both sides of the media. And the fact that Fox News let someone like me on, that's a humanist, that's trying to break things down and deprogram people from cults they're not aware they're in, it's pretty f*cking extraordinary. All I want to do is spread the message that we're better than we have to be. So keep going, deprogram yourself, and get the f*ck out if you're not already. And keep going if you are."
Comment: RT tracks reaction to McGowan's latest interview: Others showed support for her views:
Ms. McGowan has not been afraid to become a lightning rod for issues important to her: