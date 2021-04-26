His fairly abbreviated tour will take him to Cornwall for a G7 summit, then to Brussels for a NATO summit and a U.S.-European Union summit. Though it may be difficult to discern when one ends and the other begins. The U.S. (and Canada) + the European Union = NATO.
He's not had time to visit forty-one states in his own nation (82% of them), but will play the merry summiteer in Britain and Belgium. One must have priorities as leader of the free world.
His are, to cite Psaki, to "highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges...." She added something at the end about America's interests.
When he arrives in the Belgian capital he'll deliver on what he was really elected to do, to "affirm the United States' commitment to NATO, Transatlantic security, and collective defense." Nothing about American interests at the end of that comment.
When he joins the other twenty-nine NATO heads of state to thunder against Russia and China - which will be the hallmark of his and other attendees' speeches - and to plot NATO's further penetration of the planet, as it's not content with 70 members and partners on all six inhabited continents (with India as the projected big catch) - he'll follow in the footsteps of his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was at NATO headquarters in March and again shortly afterward in April, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was there during Blinken's second visit. And while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was there as well. Odd coincidence as the threat of war between Ukraine and Russia was then in the air.
Having proven his undying loyalty to war and militarism for half a century, Joe Biden is the American president NATO has always dreamed of. Even better than Dwight Eisenhower, who was NATO's first Supreme Commander Allied Forces Europe.
California, Alaska, New York and Florida, you'll have to wait. Joe may see you after he returns from NATO's new billion-dollar headquarters. Bomb Back Better.
Rick Rozoff has been involved in anti-war and anti-interventionist work in various capacities for forty years. He lives in Chicago, Illinois. He is the manager of Stop NATO. This originally appeared at Anti-Bellum.
