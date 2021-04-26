© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Five Russian regions are close to the victory over the coronavirus, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.According to the minister, more than 310,000 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are receiving treatment in Russia, almost 110,000 people are being treated in hospitals."The year 2020 brought major changes in the healthcare system, and, unfortunately,. More than 310,000 [patients] are receiving treatment for COVID-19coronavirus, and almost 110,000 people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals," he said.To date, 4,771,372 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,394,639 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia's latest data indicates 108,588 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.