Vessel fire
© Unknown
Vessel fire off coast of Syria
The Times of Israel reports a fire broke out on an oil tanker moored off the port of Banyas, located in northwestern Syria.

The source of the fire is unknown at the moment, but Syria's oil ministry reports "an apparent drone attack coming from Lebanese territory" is responsible for the incident.

The ministry didn't provide any information about the ship's name, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the vessel was Iranian.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) allegedly shows the vessel with a plume of black smoke rising in front of the bridge.

Mohamed Yehia, head of Multimedia Output, BBC Arabic, also tweets out an image of the vessel and recites the SANA report.
There are no official reports of the incident neither the source of the fire on the vessel.

However, we must add that Israeli and Iranian ships have been subject to regular attacks in recent weeks and months. Tel Aviv and Tehran blame each other.

Last week, the US issued a rare warning to its closest Mideast ally Israel over its escalating actions against Iran. The Biden administration has voiced displeasure with Israel's recent covert attacks against Iranian targets.

Some of those attacks have been Israeli forces bombing dozens of Iranian oil tankers.