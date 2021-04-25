© Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images



Los Angeles police said officers killed a man wearing body armor Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.The shooting happened at 2:37 p.m., after officers in Hollywood responding to a call were cut off by a vehicle in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.The KNBC TV station said there was blood on Sunset Boulevard as the body was being covered up with a white sheet.The TV station reported that a black vehicle with several stickers had its back bumper making contact with a LAPD vehicle, and that vehicle had a damaged driver's-side window.