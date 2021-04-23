© Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters/Ukraine Presidential Press Service/AFP



"And if we are talking about the development of bilateral relations, then, please, we will receive the president of Ukraine in Moscow at any time convenient for him. If President Zelensky wants to start restoring relations, Russia will only welcome it."

"anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbass where the war is going on. Ukraine and Russia, despite their shared past, look to the future in different ways. We are us. You are you. But this is not necessarily a problem; it is an opportunity. At the very least, an opportunity, before it is too late, to stop the murderous mathematics of future war losses."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he is ready to welcome his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky "at any convenient time in Moscow." The suggestion comes after Kiev offered to meet in war-torn Donbass.Speaking before talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday,He included Russia in this category.The Russian leader's statement comes after Zelensky, earlier this week, suggested a summit:The conflict in Donbass started seven years ago, when two pro-Moscow breakaway republics unilaterally declared independence from Ukraine, following the 2014 Maidan. These regions - the self-declared Donetsk (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republics (LNR) - are unrecognized by both Russia and Ukraine. However, according to Kiev, they are under the control of the Kremlin, a charge Moscow denies.said Denis Pushilin, the leader in Donetsk.The situation in Donbass has escalated in recent weeks, although it now seems to be calming down. Media reports from the region revealed a build-up of both Russian manpower and equipment near the border, following news that the Ukrainian Army was increasing its number of forces in the area. However, on Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that troops deployed near the frontier would soon begin returning to base, as military exercises had concluded.