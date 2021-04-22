Russian state media have reported that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months.
Such a move could affect access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait, on the eastern tip of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
"This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow's ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Comment: Unprovoked? That is a laughable assertion. The US has been provoking Russia for years.
"This development is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup in occupied Crimea and around Ukraine's borders, now at levels not seen since Russia's invasion in 2014," he added.
Tensions between Russia and the West have been escalating in recent weeks following an uptick in fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow has amassed tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's northern and eastern borders, as well as in annexed Crimea, sparking warnings from NATO.
Source: AFP
Comment: Russia is fortifying their Western border because the US has been sending weapons to Ukraine. The Americans know Russia has to respond, then they act as though there's no reason for Russia to react to American aggression. They are like the bully who gaslights their victims, only on a much grander and more horrible scale.