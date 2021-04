© Wikipedia/Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev



"wants to have positive relationships with everyone on the international stage, including those with whom relations have broken down recently. We really don't want to burn bridges."

"Those who mistake this stance for weakness need to know that Russia's response [to any aggression] will be asymmetrical, swift and harsh. Those planning provocations will regret their deeds in a way they have not regretted anything else for a long time."

"We have patience, self-confidence and righteousness on our side. I hope no one will think of crossing red lines in their relations with Russia. Where that line sits is ours to determine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the vast majority of the country's Soviet-era atomic stockpile will soon be replaced by modern weapons, warning that Moscow is intent on defending itself against foreign aggression.on Wednesday, Putin said that his governmentAt the same time, however, he cautioned:As part of the country's plans to defend itself, he said, its stockpile of strategic weapons is currently being overhauled, updating older Soviet-era equipment in favor of next-generation technology, such asAmong the overhaul, he revealed that thewill be delivered to troops in the field from 2022. A heavy intercontinental ballistic rocket, it boasts up towhich can be directed against individual targets andAccording to the president, more than two-thirds of Russia's military equipment will be "modern" at the end of the next three years, while more than 88% of nuclear weapons will be this year as well.Putin also referenced theThe weapon has reportedly already been deployed to installations across the country.The US is currently reportedly developing a $100 billion ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile system to replace its Cold War-era Minuteman-III rockets. However, it has come under criticism from experts, with the Federation of American Scientists arguing that the program has been driven by industry lobbying rather than a genuine need for the launch complex "in a post-Cold War security environment."