© Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday laid out the department's plans to mobilize the U.S. economy against climate change, defying growing criticism from Republicans over the pace and scope of President Biden's environmental agenda.In a speech to the International Institute of Finance, Yellen insisted that the U.S. must take an ambitious approach to fighting climate change through the economy despite the challenges of measuring and curbing the economic and financial risks it poses.Republicans and advocates for the oil and gas industry have ripped Yellen and several other financial regulators for laying out plans to account for the financial and economic risks of climate change. Critics argue that holding banks and companies to strict climate-related standards is unfair given the uncertainty surrounding climate risk and a threat to fossil fuel producers.John E. Morton, a former Obama administration official and climate finance consultant, will lead the new Climate Hub with a special emphasis on an "expedited transition" away from fossil fuels in "high-emitting sectors and industries."Yellen highlighted the wide range of climate-focused programs in Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposals, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, including extended tax credits for renewable energy production, grants and credits intended to spur the creation of 500,000 new electric vehicle chargers and direct funding of research and development.While climate-focused investment products and strategies have taken off in recent years, Yellen said that the space is hindered by a lack of "reliable, consistent, and comparable disclosures needed ... to accurately compare" risks and opportunities."Climate change science is relatively new to financial institutions and regulators. And so, at this point, it's hard to translate changes in climate — and climate policy — into economic and financial projections," she said. "It is even more difficult to pull together sector-by-sector assessments to form a systemwide perspective."Yellen said the Treasury Department would work with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in international discussions meant to create universal standards for climate disclosures. The SEC is also reviewing its 2010 disclosure guidance for climate-related risks and is expected to tighten it under new chairman Gary Gensler , a Democrat and staunch advocate for exhaustive transparency.