"My responsibilities included providing geopolitical advice to the leadership, helping to win new business, speaking for the company at conferences and events and helping with plans for international expansion."

"I wasn't surprised about David Cameron, because that is the way he ran government. You're a mate. I've got your phone number. Do me a favour. That's how he does business. I was shocked that you can be a civil servant and simultaneously have a part-time job with a company. That's genuinely jaw-dropping."

About the Author:

Andrew Rawnsley is Chief Political Commentator of the Observer.

It is in danger of becoming received wisdom thatI had a ringside seat for the seedy death throes of John Major's government. The scandals of those years mainly involved hitherto obscure politicians being caught with their peckers out or their snouts in the trough. The tabloids discovered various Conservative MPs in bed with people who were not their wives, often a career-busting transgression then, but now so accepted that Boris Johnson can be prime minister. There were also some- to promote business interests in parliament. This swelled the public's feeling that the Conservatives had been corrupted by a long stretch in power and contributed to their landslide defeat at the 1997 election, but none of it threw into question the integrity of government itself.A former prime minister is at the heart of this scandal that points to something rotten about how we are governed and is now embroiling not just politicians, but also the civil service.Guardrails to prevent abuse in the murky world of influence-peddling were supposedly put in place during David Cameron's time as prime minister. So it is one of politics' piquant ironies that he has played such a large role in demonstrating that those protections are as much use as a chocolate fireguard.He has belatedly issuedabout his frantic efforts to bend government policy to suit the commercial needs of his paymasters atAt best a half-apology, he included this pompous account of why he was hired:I am sure the Greensill board politely nodded along when Mr Cameron offered them the benefit of his "geopolitical" prognostications. I expect they dutifully clapped when he strung together some cliches for company events. But his ability to make a speech was not the reason he was put on the books bywith bragging rights that he was an adviser to the prime minister. Everyone on both sides of the equation knows the deal.Someone once described this very well. "We all know how it works. The lunches, the hospitality, the quiet word in your ear, the ex-ministers and ex-advisers for hire, helping big business find the right way to get its way." That someone was Mr Cameron, speaking shortly before he became prime minister, when he predicted that "the far-too-cosy relationship between politics and money" was "the next big scandal waiting to happen", though he failed to foresee that he would be at the core of it. Former ministers - and especially former prime ministers - are hired because they can bend the ear of government decision-makers.In that respect, Mr Cameron tried to earn his corn for Greensill. When its risky business model ran into trouble, he sent fusillades of text messages and emails to Rishi Sunak and other Treasury ministers to persuade them to tweak the rules to allow the company to draw on emergency support for businesses hit by Covid.Mr Cameron is not hard up. He owns three homes that we know of. He can pull more than £100,000 for a speech. He has several well-remunerated roles with other firms. Yet that was apparently not enough to satisfy his gargantuan sense of entitlement. While he insists it is an exaggeration to say he stood to gain $60m from share options in Greensill, he won't divulge the anticipated payday. Says one senior Tory: "Dave's eyes were out on stalks at the gold on offer."This would be a big story if it were only about an avaricious former prime minister wrecking what remained of his Brexit-shattered reputation. What makes it even larger isConversations with MPs, officials and others suggest to me thatMany MPs and advisers - Mr Cameron being one of them - were corporate lobbyists before they got a perch at Westminster.This is a very hectic revolving door.In response to previous scandals, codes were drawn up that supposedly commit ministers and officials not just to avoid conflicts of interests, but also any appearance of them. Yet it has now emerged thatwho managed billions of pounds of taxpayers' money as the government's chief procurement officer, remained a senior civil servant while also having an advisory role at Greensill before later becoming one of the company's directors. Says one former Tory cabinet minister:There has long been a pattern of senior mandarins securing a nice earner on retirement by sliding into seats on company boards.Mr Crothers's troubling defence is thatand he had beenfrom the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments. Eric Pickles, the former Tory cabinet minister who chairs that toothless watchdog, says his "eyebrows raised the full quarter-inch" when he found out. Most people will have struggled to stop their eyebrows from hitting the ceiling upon learning that a civil servant can moonlight in the private sector. How "not uncommon" is this straddling of the boundary between the public interest and commercial ones? When I asked someone who once held a very senior position at the Cabinet Office how many civil servants had a private sector job on the side, he replied: "I simply don't know. I never thought to ask, because it was so unthinkable."The most obvious gaps may be tightened up, such as the loophole that did not require disclosure of Mr Cameron's activities. That was brought to light by enterprising journalism. More rigorous safeguards will be promised. Ex-ministers may be subject to a longer quarantine period before they can lobby government.Yet I struggle to believe that there will be a thorough clean-up so long as Boris Johnson is prime minister. Much as he may be relishing the humiliation of "Dave", a rival since they were at Eton together,He sees nothing wrong withsecuring financial sponsorship for her business from City Hall when he was mayor of London and they were lovers. We still don't know the identity of the mystery benefactors who paid for the expensive makeover of the Downing Street flat.remains seated in the cabinet despite expediting an "unlawful" planning decision that savedthe property developer and Tory donor, £45m in taxes. TFive months have passed since the resignation ofas the invigilator of the ministerial code in protest at Mr Johnson's refusal to accept his findings about bullying bywhich tells you all you need to know about how much priority the prime minister gives to policing the integrity of his government.This Augean stable needs mucking out, but it is unlikely that Mr Johnson will be a vigorous shovel.