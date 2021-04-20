© REUTERS / Moumine Ngarmbassa

The 68-year-old political veteran took office as president in 1990 and had recently won a sixth term.Chad's President Idriss Déby has died of injuries he received on the frontline, the country's army is reported to have said in a statement.Military spokesman, Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on Tuesday that Déby died while protecting the country, according to AFP.A source familiar with the situation has confirmed to Sputnik that the president of Chad was injured during clashes and died in hospital.Déby was commanding an army unit during hostilities against the rebels in the north of the country.fighting Islamists in West and Central Africa.Chad declared a two-week national mourning period after the president's death and imposed a curfew from 18:00 p.m. local time until 05:00 a.m.