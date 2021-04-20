Puppet Masters
Chad's President Idriss Déby killed in clash on front line shortly after winning 6th term in office
Sputnik
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 10:41 UTC
Chad's President Idriss Déby has died of injuries he received on the frontline, the country's army is reported to have said in a statement.
Military spokesman, Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on Tuesday that Déby died while protecting the country, according to AFP.
A source familiar with the situation has confirmed to Sputnik that the president of Chad was injured during clashes and died in hospital.
Déby was commanding an army unit during hostilities against the rebels in the north of the country.
Following the reports of the president's death, Chad has shut down land and air borders "until further notice".
A transitional military council was also established in the country. Headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby, the son of late president Deby, it will operate for 18 months, according to the reports. The council has already pledged to hold the new presidential elections.
The 11 April elections showed that Idriss Déby had won 80 percent of the vote and was heading for a sixth term in office.
Déby seized power after an armed rebellion in 1990 and since then has grown to be one of Africa's longest-serving leaders and a close ally of Western powers fighting Islamists in West and Central Africa.
Chad declared a two-week national mourning period after the president's death and imposed a curfew from 18:00 p.m. local time until 05:00 a.m.
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
Quote of the Day
Curiously, often a classic manifestation of people who are afflicted with certain psychotic disorders is the irrational fear that the CIA and FBI is conspiring to harm them. In this case, the CIA involvement is real and the covert nature of the involvement is not contested.
Recent Comments
Now that the riots are short-circuited, sentencing will come up. He'll get 10 years on all charges to run concurrently, then possibly serve 18 to...
having hints of the Trumpian brashness and without the buffoonery and cluelessness. A threat to them indeed, even with their cheating and gaming...
This sort of behaviour is becoming very common among the woke crowd. Threats, violence, destruction of property etc.
Guilty on all 3 charges. Goes to show that no matter the evidence, people will go along with the mob.
This move makes perfect sense. Nothing like a hit of nicotine to get you thinking clearly. Can't have a public like that. I quit 35 years ago and...
After all, there's this: If so, I wonder whether over there they just had some Politburo** meeting where it was said, 'At long last, at long last, Vladimir, won't you please unshackle our wet ops?'
