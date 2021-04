© Reuters/Michael Dalder



in response to Washington's expelling of Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, adding that Moscow is looking at other sanction options if unfriendly steps continue.Lavrov announced the news at a press conference on Friday, adding thatLavrov added that, with the US currently employing 450 diplomatic staff in Russia, and Russia employing 350 in the US,should relations between the two countries sour further.Lavrov also said thatA day before Lavrov's announcement,for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election and for supposed involvement in last year's SolarWinds cyber-espionage case. Russia vehemently denies both allegations. Biden also ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the US, and banned American companies from directly buying shares in Russia's national debt.Earlier on Friday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that Russia would respond with "reciprocity," but dismissed the impact of the sanctions.Prior to the tit-for-tat exchange, the Biden administration touted a potential meeting between Biden and Putin in Europe this summer. While the sanctions and expulsions have apparently wiped that summit from the calendar, Biden held a press conference on Thursday evening, in which he called for "dialogue and diplomatic process" with Russia, and defended his sanctions order as "proportionate."Shortly before Biden announced his sanctions, Peskov told reporters that any proposed summit wouldn't be possible , at least in the short term. Biden was still optimistic on Thursday evening, however, saying that his administration was still working to meet Putin "this summer in Europe."