Americans said in a recent poll by YouGov that Washington, D.C., is the worst place in America.The poll paired two states in head-to-head matches and states were then ranked on their "win percentage." The poll included all 50 states plus D.C.The top place in America was Hawaii, winning 69 percent of its match-ups. The state is a popular vacation destination due to its weather and beautiful scenery.Other high-ranking states include Colorado and Virginia, which won 65 percent and 64 percent of their match-ups, respectively.Americans overall were more likely to favor the state they are from or live in than other states during the survey.The poll surveyed 1,211 people between March 12 and March 15. The margin of error is was plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.