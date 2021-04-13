© Matt Dunham/AP



Independent investigation launched into former PM's lobbying for now-collapsed firm.No 10 is to a launch an independent investigation into former prime minister David Cameron's lobbying for the now-collapsed Greensill and the role of the scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill in government.It is understood the review will look at Cameron's lobbying after his time in government, with No 10 saying the inquiryDowning Street would not set out a timescale but said it would be expected to report relatively quickly. "The prime minister wants this to be done thoroughly and he wanted to be done promptly so you can expect a prompt return on this," his spokesman said.Bernard Jenkin, the Conservative MP who chairs the powerful liaison committee of MPs, had called for an immediate inquiry into Greensill's influence in government during the Cameron administration, when he was brought in as an adviser, as well as changes to the ministers' code of conduct to force them to declare when they have conversations about possible employment after their time in government.Jenkin said the issue should be looked at immediately by the new advisor on ministerial interests. Johnson is yet to replace Alex Allan, who quit before Christmas after the prime minister backed the home secretary, Priti Patel, despite a highly critical report into bullying.The former prime minister Gordon Brown has said lobbying rules should be tightened, as Labour called for Cameron to answer questions from MPs.Labour said there were "many serious questions" unanswered in his 1,700-word statement and demanded Cameron address them before parliament.Brown suggested legislation banning high-profile politicians from such lobbying work for five years if the existing rules could not be made to work.The shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Rachel Reeves, said: "Many serious questions remain unanswered and it is crucial that the former prime minister appears before parliament so that all the information is brought to light. Transparency and accountability are crucial and that requires the utmost openness from government to establish the full facts behind this scandal."Cameron repeatedly texted the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, asking him to grant Greensill Capital access to the Bank of England's Covid corporate financing facility (CCFF). Texts released last week show Sunak telling Cameron he had "pushed the team to explore an alternative with the Bank that might work". There was also a call between the pair.While access to the CCFF was ultimately rebuffed, the National Audit Office is considering a request to investigate how Greensill Capital was later accredited to the coronavirus large business interruption loan scheme (CLBILS), handing it the ability to access government-backed loans of up to £50m.Cameron said that despite his efforts it was clear the government did not wish to take up his proposals. "Ultimately, the outcome of the discussions I encouraged about how Greensill's proposals might be included in the government's CCFF initiative - and help in the wake of the coronavirus crisis - was that they were not taken up," he said."So, I complied with the rules and my interventions did not lead to a change in the government's approach to the CCFF."The health secretary, Matt Hancock, is also under mounting pressure to explain a meeting with Greensill, set up by Cameron who brought the company founder along with him to a "private drink", according to the Sunday Times. There they are said to have lobbied Hancock to introduce a payment scheme that was later brought in for NHS staff.In his statement, Cameron confirmed he met Saudi Arabia's crown prince during a business trip with Greensill in January 2020, a little over a year after the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi."While in Saudi Arabia I took the opportunity to raise concerns about human rights, as I always did when meeting the Saudi leadership when I was prime minister," he said.In February this year, US intelligence concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was likely to have approved an operation to kill or capture Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.